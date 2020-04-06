- Advertisement -
Mecosta Co. Police Asks for Help Finding Assault Suspect

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 6, 2020
Police say they need your help identifying a suspect and witness in an assault that happened last week.

Mecosta County police say the assault happened at a Walmart in Big Rapids.

They say the woman in the picture is the witness.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a red GMC truck, and is said to be a white man in his 40’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriffs department.

