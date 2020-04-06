Mecosta Co. Police Asks for Help Finding Assault Suspect
Posted On April 6, 2020
484 Views0
Police say they need your help identifying a suspect and witness in an assault that happened last week.
Mecosta County police say the assault happened at a Walmart in Big Rapids.
They say the woman in the picture is the witness.
The suspect was last seen leaving in a red GMC truck, and is said to be a white man in his 40’s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriffs department.