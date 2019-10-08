Mecosta Co. Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Involved in Crash, Assaulting Officers

An arrest in Mecosta County — involving a suspected drunk driver who ran from the scene of an accident and later fought police.

It happened here on 105th Avenue, North of Buchanan in Morton Township around 5:00 PM Monday.

The crash involved two vehicles.

Police tell us when they found the driver at fault, they discovered he had been drinking, lost control of his vehicle and hit the other car.

The driver of that car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspected drunk driver — also injured and in trouble for resisting arrest and assaulting officers.

His name has not yet been released.