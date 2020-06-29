Mecosta Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn, Inappropriate Relationship with Minor

A 42-year-old Mecosta County man faces charges for possession of child porn.

Police say the man was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl from Ensley Township.

The investigation goes back to last year.

Authorities say the 16-year-old girl ran away from home and was found at the suspects home back in 2019.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.

His name has not been released yet.