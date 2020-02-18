Mecosta Co. Man and Horse Dead After Being Hit by Car

An 85-year-old man is dead, and a trooper injured after a car lost control in Mecosta County.

Authorities say it all happened, when the 85-year-old man, now identified as Robert Johnston, horse was loose on 8 Mile Road in Austin Township.

The trooper assisting the man helped him to get his horse.

While Johnston was leading the horse back home, a car lost control, hitting him and the horse.

The car was driven by a 43-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman.

She was traveling west on 8 Mile Road when she lost control of her car and crossed the center line.

Police say, after the woman hit Johnston and his horse, she then hit the trooper in his patrol car.

The trooper was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

Unfortunately, Johnston and his horse died due to fatal injuries caused by the accident.

The 43-year-old woman was not injured.