Mecosta Co. Investigators Want Public Help in Burglary Case

Staff Writer Posted On September 18, 2019
Mecosta County deputies, appealing to the public for answers in connection to a weekend burglary.

The sheriff’s office responded to Aetna Township amid reports of a breaking and entering.

The exact location wasn’t listed.

Investigators say the thief or thieves made off with several thousand dollars in power equipment and other items.

If you have any information or know the person or people responsible, call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

