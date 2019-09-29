- Advertisement -
Mecosta Co. Deputies Looking for Man Who Stole from Habitat for Humanity

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 29, 2019
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in catching the person that stole from a local organization.

Deputies would like to identify the owner of the vehicle pictured above.

They say it was involved in a theft at Habitat For Humanity in a Green Township just before 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe a white man with a beard, possibly wearing a camouflage coat, was behind the wheel.

The vehicle left, going north on Northland Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150

