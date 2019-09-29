Mecosta Co. Deputies Looking for Man Who Stole from Habitat for Humanity

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in catching the person that stole from a local organization.

Deputies would like to identify the owner of the vehicle pictured above.

They say it was involved in a theft at Habitat For Humanity in a Green Township just before 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe a white man with a beard, possibly wearing a camouflage coat, was behind the wheel.

The vehicle left, going north on Northland Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150