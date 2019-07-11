A measles case confirmed in Grand Traverse County.

The case involves an unvaccinated person who recently traveled to Eastern Europe and returned to Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has published a public health alert.

Health official say there was “no known exposure” at the National Cherry Festival, but have released a list of exposure location.

Exposure locations in Grand Traverse County include:

Sunday, June 30, from 5:00 – 10:00pm: Walmart (2640 Crossing Cir., Traverse City)

Monday, July 1, from 2:00 – 5:00pm: Department of Human Services (701 S Elmwood, Traverse City)

Tuesday, July 2, from 2:30 – 5:00 pm: Munson Family Practice (1400 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City)

Wednesday, July 3, from 4:15 – 5:00 pm: Munson Family Practice (1400 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City)

Thursday, July 4, from 9:30am – 12:15pm: Munson Medical Center Emergency Room (1105 6th St, Traverse City)

Persons potentially exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, please call ahead to your doctor or hospital emergency department, so that heath care providers can take precautions to prevent exposure of other persons as well.

Questions for the Grand Traverse County Health Department from those who were exposed at any of the above mentioned locations and are unaware of their immunity status, can call 231-995-6800.