MDOT To Test Soil For Manistee M-55 Bridge Replacement

Drivers in Manistee will want to be on the lookout for some road work beginning Monday.

MDOT will be making exploratory soil tests to ensure a stable foundation in the area of the M-55 bridge in Manistee.

This work is in preparation for a 2021 project to replace the bridge and will require lane closures.

Work will be done between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon each week, with traffic restrictions lifted Friday through Sunday.

It’s expected to be completed on the 17th of this month.