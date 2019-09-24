MDOT to Resurface M-33 in Montmorency County

Those driving in Montmorency County will want to be on the lookout for some road construction.

Beginning Monday, MDOT will invest $1.8 million to resurface seven miles of M-33 from M-32 to south of County Road 612.

The project also includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Drivers will have to be mindful, however, as there will be single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

The project is expected to be completed Friday, November eighth.