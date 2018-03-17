MDOT To Begin Work on Charlevoix’s Island Lake Outlet Bridge

Those driving in Charlevoix county may want to plan for delays as MDOT begins a road project.

Starting Wednesday, crews will be completing repairs on on the US-31 Bascule Bridge.

The work is on an issue discovered during 2017 repair work.

MDOT says the bridge’s curved tread plates, components needed for the bridge’s operation, will be reinforced until they can be replaced.

The estimated time for those replacements in sometime before 2020.

During the work, the bridge will remain in the down/closed position and traffic will be shifted on the bridge, with one lane maintained in each direction.

MDOT says the project is expected to be completed by April 5th.