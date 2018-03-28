MDOT Starts Lifting Spring Weight Restrictions

MDOT has begun lifting the spring weight restrictions.

The restrictions are put in place every year to protect the roads while the ground thaws.

Earlier this month they were put in place on every state highway.

But now MDOT is beginning to lift the restrictions.

As of Tuesday, the seasonal load limits were lifted on state roads from the southern border north to M-46.

M-46 runs in Muskegon County at US-31, east to US-131, north on 131 to M-46 again, which runs to Sanilac County.

Frost restrictions remain in place for the remainder of the state.

County and local agencies put their own restrictions in place, signs are generally posted to indicate what routes have the restrictions in effect.