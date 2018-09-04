- Advertisement -
MDOT: Pontiac Silverdome Road Signs Up for Auction

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 4, 2018
It was the home of the Detroit Lions for a quarter century and the Detroit Pistons for a decade.

But now, the Pontiac Silverdome is no-more, making road signs for the former fixture of Detroit sports useless.

They were removed, but not destroyed, and now MDOT is auctioning them.

MDOT usually recycles old signs, but there has been interest in these particular signs since the Silverdome was torn down.

If you are interested in the signs, you can log onto m-i-bid.bidcorp.com/auctions and register to participate.

Two 7 by 14 foot, 225 pound signs hit the auction block Monday and bidding closes on the 24th.

