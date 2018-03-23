MDOT Plans Meetings to Discuss Upcoming Projects

Coming up MDOT has several meetings planned to discuss upcoming road projects in northern Michigan.

One of the meetings will be in Kalkaska, at the Kalkaska Township Hall.

This open house style meeting will discuss the upcoming reconstruction of M-72 from Kalkaska Road to Baggs Road.

That project is expected to begin on April 16th and won’t be completed until November.

The meeting will be on April 4th from 5 to 7pm.

And in Petoskey MDOT personnel will be on hand to talk about a planned reconstruction of US-31 in Petoskey.

That project won’t start until 2019, but MDOT wants to discuss the preliminary plans with the community.

It’ll see crews reconstruct US-31 from the Mitchell Street Bridge to Fairview Avenue.

The meeting will be at North Central Michigan College, in the Library Conference Rooms on April 10th from 4 to 5:30pm.