MDOT Lifts Traffic Restrictions Over Labor Day Weekend

MDOT announced they will be lifting traffic restriction to ease Labor Day travel this weekend.

Although some equipment and traffic configurations will remain over the holiday, suspending construction operations improves safety for workers and motorists.

Remember to avoid distractions when behind the wheel – help Michigan move Toward Zero Deaths on our roadways.

According to the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, 15 people died in traffic crashes in over the Labor Day weekend in the state last year.

And for safety and security, we remind travelers that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.