- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

MDOT Lifts Traffic Restrictions Over Labor Day Weekend

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 30, 2018
119 Views
0

MDOT announced they will be lifting traffic restriction to ease Labor Day travel this weekend.

Although some equipment and traffic configurations will remain over the holiday, suspending construction operations improves safety for workers and motorists.

Remember to avoid distractions when behind the wheel – help Michigan move Toward Zero Deaths on our roadways.

According to the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, 15 people died in traffic crashes in over the Labor Day weekend in the state last year.

And for safety and security, we remind travelers that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

Post Views: 119



Trending Now
Video Released of Trooper-Involved Shooting in Missaukee County
Remington Hernandez August 24, 2018
Man Arrested for Soliciting 15 Year-Old Girl in Traverse City
Jessica Mojonnier August 23, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
MDOT Lifts Traffic Restrictions Over Labor Day Weekend
Share No Comment