MDOT Lifts Seasonal Load Limits from US-10 south to State Border Starting Monday

Starting on Monday MDOT is lifting the spring weight restrictions from more Michigan roads.

Earlier this month MDOT had already began lifting the seasonal restrictions on southern Michigan roads.

Now they’re lifting those restrictions farther north in the state, up to US-10.

The limits will no longer be enforced on roads from the state’s southern border – north to US-10 in Ludington, from the M-116 intersection to M-66, north to M-61, then east until the intersection of US-23 in Standish.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of this line.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.