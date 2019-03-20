MDOT Launches Dashboard Detailing Local, State Bridge Conditions

MDOT has launched a new online dashboard for information about the conditions of all bridges.

The Michigan Bridge Conditions dashboard is now online, providing data on more than 11,000 bridges across the state.

the bridges on both state and local road systems are rated good, fair or poor.

The dashboard shows visual representations of the number of bridges in each category.

And an interactive map on the site shows the location and color-coded status for each structure.

Users can also sort and view data by bridge rating, ownership or geographical area.

The effort to improve the system began in January, when MDOT worked to improve its existing bridge dashboard by including all bridges.