MDOT Keeping All but Five Rest Areas Open This Season

MDOT will keep nearly all of the state’s 77 rest areas open this winter to maintain convenience and safety.

According to the department, many drivers look to their rest areas for a safe stopping point on their travels.

And that is why MDOT keeps as many open as possible year-round.

Only five rest will be closed this year due to reduced use and safety concerns.

Those are the St. Ignace Rest Area, Ludington Rest Area, Topinabee Rest Area, Hebron Rest Area, and the Hart Rest Area.

Closed rest areas are locked and winterized, with exit and entrance ramps barricaded.

They will also be listed on MDOT’s website at michigan.gov/restareas.