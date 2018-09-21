- Advertisement -
MDOT: Cut River Bridge Project Delayed Until October 18th

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 21, 2018
A bridge project in Mackinac County is running about 4 weeks behind schedule.

The $4.8 million MDOT project to repair the Health M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge is now expected to be reopened to traffic on October 18th.

The bridge closed eastbound and westbound on US- 2 remains closed.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Prater Boulevard to Cut River Road and back to US-2.

The detour will be reversed for westbound traffic.

Contractor say they encountered more deteriorated steel than initially anticipated which of course means more work and more time.

