MDOT Adds Reflectors along M-22 to Prevent Fatal Accidents

In an effort to help prevent fatal accidents on M-22, MDOT is putting reflectors along the roadway.

The reflectors, called roadside delineators, are put in place with a similar purpose as rumble strips.

It’s all part of MDOT’s ‘Toward Zero Deaths’ initiative to prevent a common factor in fatal accidents.

According to the department, 75% of all fatal crashes in Northern Michigan are caused by drivers leaving their lane.

The reflectors are already in place on a stretch of M-22 in Leelanau County, from Empire and Leland.

And starting next week, crews will begin placing more than 1,300 of the delineators along 76 miles of the road from Manistee to eastern Leelanau County.