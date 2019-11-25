- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

MDHHS Uses New Method to Address Ongoing Opioid Epidemic

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 25, 2019
43 Views
0

A new statewide advertising campaign wants to flip the script when it comes to opioid use in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is addressing the stigmas that come with opioid addiction using this campaign to ensure better treatment.

This will target signs of use, and how to help addicts into treatment and recovery.

It’s a $1-million dollar campaign and it’s funded by a State Opioid Response federal grant.

The goal — to encourage Michiganders — to seek treatment to help improve their lives–and ultimately prevent overdoses.

Post Views: 43



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
MDHHS Uses New Method to Address Ongoing Opioid Epidemic
Share No Comment