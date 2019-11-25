MDHHS Uses New Method to Address Ongoing Opioid Epidemic

A new statewide advertising campaign wants to flip the script when it comes to opioid use in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is addressing the stigmas that come with opioid addiction using this campaign to ensure better treatment.

This will target signs of use, and how to help addicts into treatment and recovery.

It’s a $1-million dollar campaign and it’s funded by a State Opioid Response federal grant.

The goal — to encourage Michiganders — to seek treatment to help improve their lives–and ultimately prevent overdoses.