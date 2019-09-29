MDHHS Offers Tips to Make Infants’ Sleep Safer

Becoming a new parent can raise a lot of questions, but have you ever thought about making sleep safer for your infant?

Well, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is taking the initiative to prevent sleeping deaths.

Eliminating all sleep-related deaths would reduce Michigan’s infant mortality rate by almost 19 percent, saving the lives of nearly 150 babies per year.

And to highlight the importance of promoting infant safe sleep, the governor declared September as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

The MDHHS has some tips to keep your babies safe:

Be placed on their backs in a crib, bassinet or pack-n-play for every sleep time.

Always sleep on a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.

Not sleep in the same bed as their parent/caregiver. Infants can sleep in the same room as their parent/caregiver.

Sleep without soft objects or loose bedding, including pillows, blankets, bumper pads, wedges and positioners.

Sleep at a comfortable temperature that does not overheat them, nor cover their head.

Always be in a smoke-free environment.