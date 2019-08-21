MDHHS Gets $1.66 Million to Expand Treatment for Children With Epilepsy

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they will be able to expand their abilities to help children with epilepsy thanks to a grant.

$1.66 million will go to the department over four years to fund the Michigan Pediatric Epilepsy Project.

The focus of the grant is to improve health outcomes for children and youth with epilepsy, especially those in Michigan’s rural and medically underserved areas.

This grant enables the department to expand upon current efforts to improve access to specialized pediatric epilepsy services.

More than 13,000 Michigan children up to 17 years old have active epilepsy, and approximately 25 percent of Michigan’s youth population resides in rural areas.

According to the MDHHS, children in rural and underserved areas often have less access to care.

So, by increasing access to care, officials contend this funding will help positively impact the overall health and well-being of children with epilepsy.