MDHHS’ Dr. Joneigh Khaldun named to Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

LANSING, – Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced non-federal members of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, including Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are so proud that Dr. J is joining this national task force,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “She’s an extraordinary public servant who has helped our state navigate the pandemic through her confident leadership and unparalleled expertise. Michiganders are grateful for everything she has and continues to do for us, and we know that the Biden Administration is lucky to have her on board.”

“I am honored to be part of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and to play a part in helping address inequities as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Khaldun.

“The virus has had a disproportionate impact on our most vulnerable communities, including communities of color. I look forward to making contributions as part of this task force that will ensure that future pandemic responses do not ignore or exacerbate health inequities.”

Khaldun has been the lead strategist advising the state’s COVID-19 response and has held former roles leading work to address disparities as Detroit’s health director and the chief medical officer of Baltimore.