MDEQ Approves Nestle’s Permit to Increase Water Withdraw from Osceola County Facility

A controversial water permit was granted in Osceola County.

It’s a story we’ve been following since 2016.

Two years ago Nestle Waters applied to increase the amount of water they withdraw from their facility in Evart.

That application was met with criticism from the community.

A public comment period was extended due to how many responses the MDEQ received, and a meeting was held in Big Rapids last year to discuss the application.

Local authorities in Osceola County denied Nestle’s permit to build a booster pumping station last April.

That decision was challenged in court, and in December a judge ruled that Osceola County must approve that permit, allowing Nestle to begin construction.

But before Nestle could begin pumping, a separate permit for the increased draw was still pending with the MDEQ.

Now that permit has been approved.

It allows Nestle to withdraw 400 gallons per minute, up from their previous allowed 250 gallons.

The company must prepare a monitoring plan and collect baseline data before they can increase the water withdraw.

MDEQ says this was the most extensive analysis of any water withdraw permit in Michigan history.

More information on the permit can be found here.

Our previous coverage of the permit can be found here, here, and here.