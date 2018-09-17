MDARD Offering Grant Program to Promote Sustainability

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering a grant program to promote the sustainability of land-based industries.

The Rural Development Fund grants are available for projects addressing expansion of land-based industries; worker training related to land-based industries; and infrastructure.

Land-based industries include food and agriculture; forestry; mining, oil and gas production; and tourism.

Proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process and the maximum limit on project grant fund requests is $100,000.

All proposals also require at least a 30% cash match.

Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit michigan.gov/mdardgrants.