MDARD Announces Dr. Nora Wineland as State Veterinarian

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director has announced the selection of a new state veterinarian.

Effective November 5th, Dr. Nora Wineland will replaces Dr. James Averill, who is now MDARD’s Deputy Director.

Dr. Wineland is a native Michigander, but currently lives in Missouri, but will move back to Michigan soon.

She received her bachelor’s degree in veterinary science as well as her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University.

She also received a Master of Science degree from Colorado State University.

MDARD director Gordon Wenk says Dr. Wineland brings with her a commitment to protecting animal health, but also a deep understanding of federal regulations.