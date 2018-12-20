- Advertisement -
McBain Man Sentenced for Breaking and Entering, Home Invasion Convictions

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 20, 2018
A judge has also sentenced a McBain man for his part in a multi-county, multi-defendant theft ring.

In August, Joseph Cruson II pleaded guilty to Breaking and Entering as well as Home Invasion.

Cruson will spend 4 and-a-half to 30 years behind bars for both the Breaking and Entering conviction and for the Home Invasion conviction.

He will have to pay over $3,300 in fines, costs, court appointed fees and restitution.

