McBain Man Fires Gunshots at Cadillac Man’s Car After Heated Facebook Argument

A heated argument on Facebook ended in man coming to another man’s home and firing gunshots at his car.

Police say a 36-year-old McBain man came to a Cadillac man’s home on Lynn Street and confronted him with a gun after a heated argument on Facebook.

The two got into a physical fight and the McBain man shot out the tires of the victim’s car before leaving.

Police found the suspect in McBain, he ran into the woods but authorities eventually tracked him down.