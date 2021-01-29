McBain Man Arrested for Stealing Woman’s Purse, Using Debit Card

A McBain man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and using her bank card.

The victim says her purse was stolen from her car in the parking lot of a Roscommon Township business.

The woman says she later received a notification that someone was fraudulently using her debit card.

Police say Anthony John Couch was able to do four transactions before the card was canceled.

Further investigation led to police seeing Couch make the fraudulent purchases on surveillance.

A warrant was issued and Couch was transferred to Roscommon County Jail.

He now faces two charges and is due back in court on Feb 10.