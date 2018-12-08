McBain Man Arrested After Pursuit Through Missaukee, Wexford Counties

A man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit through two counties.

At around 3:45 Saturday morning, Missaukee County deputies received the report of a possible break-in at a seasonal home in Richland Township.

Deputies were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which they found in the area of Seeley Rd. and Woodland Dr.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it reportedly took off west on M-55, eventually turning north onto US-131 in Wexford County.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was going over 100 MPH during the chase.

Wexford County deputies soon joined the pursuit and the suspect eventually crashed at the M-42 Exit near Manton.

The driver, identified as a 23 year-old McBain man, was checked over by EMS and arrested for fleeing and eluding.

The break-in is still under investigation.