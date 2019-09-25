- Advertisement -
Massive Pothole Shuts Down Northern Michigan Roadway

Staff Writer Posted On September 25, 2019
Check out this massive pothole…

Going viral after it forced crews to shut down a Northern Michigan roadway.

You can see that traffic barrel is about level with the lip of the pothole.

And an enormous inconvenience for drivers on U.S. 2 in Manistique.

Traffic is currently detoured onto a local street to avoid it.

MDOT posted the picture and says repairs could keep it looking this way for at least a few days.

