Massive Pothole Shuts Down Northern Michigan Roadway
Posted On September 25, 2019
Check out this massive pothole…
Going viral after it forced crews to shut down a Northern Michigan roadway.
You can see that traffic barrel is about level with the lip of the pothole.
And an enormous inconvenience for drivers on U.S. 2 in Manistique.
Traffic is currently detoured onto a local street to avoid it.
MDOT posted the picture and says repairs could keep it looking this way for at least a few days.