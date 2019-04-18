- Advertisement -
Mason County Shooter Arraigned in Court

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On April 18, 2019
The man accused of a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Mason County is now facing multiple charges.

32 year-old Corey Beekman of Freesoil Township is now charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on tuesday where two people had been shot.

One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, a 32 year-old woman, also shot but survived.

Beekman is being held in the mason county jail on a 750-thousand dollar bond.

