Mason County Officials Recover Body of Man That Fell Into Lake

The search has ended for the man who fell into Hamlin Lake and didn’t resurface.

54-year-old Robert Conklin of west olive drowned after he and a woman fell off their boat into “The Narrows” area of Hamlin Lake Saturday.

Good samaritans boating on the lake rescued the women from the water, but Conklin was not found.

Investigators say large weed beds under the surface, coupled with stormwater runoff and thick algae, complicated the search effort.

That is until Monday night when his body was found in “The Narrows” around 150 yards offshore in seven feet of water.

An autopsy will now be performed.