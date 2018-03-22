Mason County Man Pleads Guilty To Running Drug House

The Mason County teen accused of having a drug house has made a plea in court.

19 year-old Mason Saya turned himself in back in January.

Deputies say Saya was running a drug house where 16 year-old Henry MacDougall had been prior to being killed in a car accident.

MacDougall’s toxicology results did show he had THC in his system during the crash.

Detectives began investigating Saya after a snapchat video showed MacDougall reportedly ingesting Marijauna wax at his house.

Now, Saya has plead guilty to the charge of maintaining a drug house.

Another charge of marijuana possession will be dealt with at his sentencing in May.