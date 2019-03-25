Mason County Man in Custody After Stabbing Incident, Assaulting Deputy

Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a reported stabbing in Mason County.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect outside of the home.

Another officer then found the victim inside of the home suffering from multiple stab wounds to his arm and leg.

While the deputy and DNR officer were addressing the suspect he allegedly punched the deputy on the side of the head.

Police them took him into custody where he remains in the Mason County Jail.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.