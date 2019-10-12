Mason County Man Dead After Crashing in Modified “Derby Car”

Mason County deputies are investigating a crash that took the life of a man Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies and rescue crews responded to the one-vehicle crash on Tuttle Rd., south of Filburn Rd. in Custer Township.

Investigators say evidence showed a 2005 chevy malibu was traveling north on Tuttle when it drifted right, went off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver, 21-year-old Izeek Ratliff of Scottville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was not road legal and had been modified as a “derby car”.

At this point, deputies say it is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway.

Crash reconstructionists will be examining the vehicle in an effort to determine if there was a mechanical failure and toxicology tests are also pending.