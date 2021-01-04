Mason County Man Arrested for Shooting Gun Inside Home While Children Present

A Mason County man is behind bars for allegedly firing a gun multiple times during an argument.

Sunday morning EMS arrived at the scene in Branch Township for reports of a man who fell out of bed.

EMS later realized shots had been fired inside the home.

Witnesses told police the suspect had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and fired a gun during the argument.

Police say two children were inside the home at the time.

The suspect was arrested for firing a firearm inside a home and domestic assault.

Thankfully no one was injured during the argument.