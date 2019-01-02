- Advertisement -
Mason County Man Arrested For Domestic Assault, Trying to Run Victims Off Road

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 2, 2019
A man was taken into custody after an alleged domestic violence incident in Mason County.

Late last week, deputies responded to the report of a domestic assault in Free Soil Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, two victims fled the scene after the suspect reportedly hit a man in the head with a flashlight.

The suspect allegedly chased after the women in their vehicle and attempted to run the them off the road several times.

The man was arrested the next day after being found in during a traffic stop.

He also had two outstanding warrants out of Oceana County.

