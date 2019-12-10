Mason County Historical Society White Pine Christmas

Christmas is almost here—with that being said Santa Claus is coming to town..

Mason County Historical Society is hosting its annual White Pine Christmas.

And Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there each night from 5 to 7 pm to listen to children’s Christmas wishes and to take pictures..

Admission into the event is eight dollars for adults and six dollars for kids three to seventeen..

There will also be other fun activities such as–letters to Santa–Christmas baking demonstrations

Vintage ornament demonstrations –fire pit warming stations–sweet treats and much more…

The event is December 13th through the 14th…