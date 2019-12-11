Mason County District Library Winter Break Activities

The holiday season is upon us which means soon most children will be on winter break…

If your children need something to do for the upcoming break the Mason County District Library is offering activities.

On December 23rd– 26th– 27th– 30th and January 2nd through the 3rd.

They say children of all ages are welcomed to the mason county district library in Ludington and Scottville for Winter Break Children’s Activities.

There will be crafts, games, activities, books, and movies from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Children below the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

And of course, all Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.