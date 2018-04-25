- Advertisement -
Mason County Deputies Search for Man Wanted on Several Felonies

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 25, 2018
Police in Mason County are asking for help finding a wanted man.

The man is 29-year-old Michael Ryan Albaugh.

He is wanted on felon warrants, including burglary, home invasion 2nd, safe vault, and breaking and entering.

A deputy followed a lead to a home in the 7000 block of E Oakridge in the Tallman Lake area.

Albaugh is said to have been at the home and saw the deputy as they approached.

He barricaded himself in a backroom.

The deputy called for backup, but while they waited for them to arrive, Albaugh fled out a window.

A K9 unit was called to find Albaugh, but couldn’t locate the track.

Albaugh, a white male, is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 165lbs.

He has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

The last time deputies saw him he was running east, into the woods from the home on E Oakridge.

Anyone who sees Albaugh is asked to call 911.

