Mason County Authorities Arrest Car Theft Suspect, Say May Be Related to Other Crimes

Mason County authorities say they have a suspect in custody for a slew of car thefts and a carjacking.

Authorities tell us it all started when a person reported their car stolen.

The victim says the suspect showed up to their home and seemed to be under the influence or having mental issues.

The suspect, unknown to the victim then left in the victim’s truck.

Police say the truck was later found in Huron County.

Further investigation led to police believing a suspect they had in custody for a separate carjacking incident was also involved in stealing the truck.

Authorities believe the suspect is also responsible for an armed robbery incident.

Police tell us the investigation is still underway.