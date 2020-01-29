- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Mason Co. Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Semi-Truck

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 29, 2020
669 Views
0

A car crash has sent a Fountain man to the hospital after being hit by a semi-truck.

Authorities say it happened when a 2006 Ford Fusion heading west on US 10 spun out.

The car then was hit head-on by a semi-truck driving west.

The crash seriously injured the 35-year-old male driver who was immediately taken to the hospital.

The passengers in the car, fortunately, were not injured and the driver of the semi-truck a 67-year old Lake City man was not injured.

Investigation on the crash is still underway..keep it right here as details on the case continue to unravel.

Post Views: 669



Trending Now
Couple in Missaukee Co. Custody for Alleged Car Theft
Sierra Searcy January 27, 2020
Car Crash in Clare Co. Sends Woman to the Hospital
Sierra Searcy January 24, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Mason Co. Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Semi-Truck
Share No Comment