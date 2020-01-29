Mason Co. Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Semi-Truck

A car crash has sent a Fountain man to the hospital after being hit by a semi-truck.

Authorities say it happened when a 2006 Ford Fusion heading west on US 10 spun out.

The car then was hit head-on by a semi-truck driving west.

The crash seriously injured the 35-year-old male driver who was immediately taken to the hospital.

The passengers in the car, fortunately, were not injured and the driver of the semi-truck a 67-year old Lake City man was not injured.

Investigation on the crash is still underway..keep it right here as details on the case continue to unravel.