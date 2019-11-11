Mason Co. Man Facing Child Sex Abuse Charges
Posted On November 11, 2019
A Mason County man — facing multiple charges of child abuse.
This is 32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Steiger from Casinovia.
Every one of the multiple counts he faces carries a $1-thousand fine.
The charges stem from a four month investigation by MCSO detectives.
They say Steiger had more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material on his cellphone and iPad.
Steiger — just formally arraigned and released on a ten-thousand dollar bond.