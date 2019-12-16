- Advertisement -
Mason Co. Man Dead after Car Crash in Free Soil Township

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 16, 2019
A weekend car crash has left a 40-year-old Mason County man dead.

Authorities say the crash happened in Free Soil Township, where the victim who was driving northbound, crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by a vehicle going southbound.

The driver of the vehicle going southbound suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities believe that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Mason Co. Man Dead after Car Crash in Free Soil Township
