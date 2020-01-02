Mason Co. K-9 Captures Breaking and Entering Suspect

A Mason county K-9 saved the day, by capturing a breaking and entering suspect.

Two-year-old Diego was on the scene with authorities in Sherman Township, where a homeowner reported seeing a man prowling around their cars and buildings.

Diego along with his handler Deputy Ken Baum tracked down the suspect, finding his discarded jacket and gloves along the way.

Diego tracked the suspect in heavy vegetation and a watery swamp before chasing the suspect to the perimeter of the area.

The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Fountain man, is in Mason County Jail facing multiple charges.