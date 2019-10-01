- Advertisement -
Mason Co. Gun Threat Forces Nearby Schools into Secure Mode

Staff Writer Posted On October 1, 2019
Schools had to go into secure mode Tuesday during an active threat involving a gun.

It happened in Mason County, near the Dollar General in Bear Lake Township.

Many of the details surrounding what happened remain unclear, but we do know around 10 AM, deputies responded to a domestic complaint, involving a man who threatened a woman with a firearm.

The suspect in this case was taken into custody roughly an hour and a half later.

We’re awaiting more information from police and we’ll bring that to you just as soon as we receive it.

