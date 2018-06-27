Marshall Plan for Talent Signed Into Law

Governor Snyder signed the Marshall Plan for Talent into law Tuesday.

The plan was designed to connect employers with educators and pair students with in-demand careers.

Proponents say the Marshall Plan encourages apprenticeships and mentorships with a focus on certifications and occupational licensing.

According to Governor Synder, “many areas of the state are changing their approach to education, and the Marshall Plan for Talent brings everyone together on the best approaches to match educational skills with available well-paying jobs.”

There are expected to be 811,000 open jobs in fields such as IT, health sciences, and manufacturing in Michigan through the year 2024.

The plan sets aside $100 million to prepare students, through mentors and competency-based learning, new educational tools, and staff.

The plan also funds $20 million in scholarships and stipends for high school students and low-income residents to get high-demand credentials.