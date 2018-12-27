Marquette Doctor With Practice in Traverse City Has License Revoked

An Upper Peninsula doctor that had a practice in Northern Michigan has now had his license revoked.

Back in August, 43 year-old Jonathan Robertson was charged with eight counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd degree.

Robertson has offices in Marquette and Traverse City.

According to prosecutors, two women alleged that he gave them prescriptions in exchange for sexual favors.

One of the women was seeking help for opioid addiction and the other suffered from muscle pain.

Now, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has revoked Robertson’s license after a suspension.

According to LARA, he failed to respond to their initial order, which the department treated as an admission to the allegations.

The revocation was effective December 8th.