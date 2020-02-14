Marion Teen Hits Cadillac Area Public Schools Bus

A Cadillac Area Schools bus and a car got into a crash yesterday evening after a teenager lost control while driving.

Police say the accident happened, at East 13th St. and Crosby Road.

Police report the 16-year-old Marion girl, entered the curve to Crosby Road when she suddenly lost control, spun out into the oncoming lane and hit a Cadillac Area Public Schools bus.

The bus had 36 students on board, fortunately, none of them were injured but the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.